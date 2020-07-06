

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's industrial production declined sharply in May but the pace was slower than April's fall, the statistical office INE said Monday.



Industrial production declined by adjusted 24.5 percent on year, but slower than the 34.1 percent fall in April.



On an unadjusted basis, industrial production fell 27.8 percent annually versus a 34.1 percent decline a month ago.



Month-on-month, industrial output grew 14.7 percent, in contrast to a 22.1 percent fall in April.



Among components, capital goods production plunged 36.3 percent and intermediate goods output dropped 23.4 percent. Consumer goods output slid 20.7 percent. Energy production decreased 16.6 percent from last year.



