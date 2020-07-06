

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) said that it has acquired Fluconazole Tablets USP, 50mg, 100mg, 150mg, and 200mg from a private company for $3.0 million.



The current annual U.S. market for the product is approximately $40 million, according to IQVIA/IMS Health.



Fluconazole Tablets USP is indicated for the treatment of vaginal candidiasis (vaginal yeast infections due to Candida) and oropharyngeal and esophageal candidiasis.



It is also indicated to decrease the incidence of candidiasis in patients undergoing bone marrow transplantation who receive cytotoxic chemotherapy and/or radiation therapy.



