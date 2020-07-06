

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - SINA Corp. (SINA) said its Board has received a preliminary non-binding proposal letter from New Wave MMXV Limited, proposing to acquire all the outstanding ordinary shares of SINA not already owned by New Wave for $41 per share in cash in a going private transaction. The Board of SINA Corp. has formed a special committee to evaluate and consider the proposed deal.



New Wave is a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and controlled by Charles Chao, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SINA Corp.



Shares of SINA Corp. were up 9% in pre-market trade on Monday.



