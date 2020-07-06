

DUISBURG (dpa-AFX) - Kloeckner & Co SE (KCO), a producer-independent distributor of steel and metal products, said Monday that it has appointed Guido Kerkhoff to the Management Board, effective on September 1, 2020.



Guido Kerkhoff shall succeed Gisbert Rühl as Chairman of the Management Board effective as of the close of the Annual General Meeting in May 2021.



The company noted that Guido Kerkhoff will serve as Vice Chairman of the Management Board, until he takes over the position of Chairman of the Management Board.



Most recently, Guido Kerkhoff was Chairman of the Management Board of thyssenkrupp.



