

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - All the eight passengers on board two planes that collided over an Idaho lake and sank are believed dead, reports quoting police said.



The aircraft had collided over the Coeur d'Alene Lake e near Powderhorn Bay at around 2:20 p.m local time (4:20 p.m. E.T.) Sunday, Lt. Ryan Higgins of the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office said.



'Initial reports are, there were a total of 8 passengers and crew on the two planes, but that is still being verified. At this time it is believed there are no survivors,' he said in a statement.



Multiple Marine Units, US Coast Guard Units, Fire Units from Worley Fire, CDA Fire and Eastside Fire also responded to the incident.



Two victims were pulled from the water dead.



The bodies of the remaining six victims, including children, are still not recovered, but they are feared to be dead.



The planes were located by the Sheriff's Office Sonar Team in 127 feet of water.



The reason for the collision or the number of passengers on board the ill-fated planes were not known.



The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office said the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the accident.



