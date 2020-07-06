

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Nivea maker Beiersdorf AG (BDRFY.PK, BDRFF.PK) reported that its preliminary group sales for the first half of 2020 declined 10.7% year on year to 3.513 billion euros, on a like-for-like basis, due to the global coronavirus pandemic.



The consumer business segment's like-for-like sales for the period were down 10.9%, while the tesa business segment's like-for-like sales were down 10.0%.



For the entire 2020 fiscal year, the business impact of the coronavirus pandemic can still not be projected with certainty, the company said.



The company noted that it will release half-year of 2020 report on August 6.



