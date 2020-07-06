

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump, whose popularity is tumbling over his handling of the mass protests and the coronavirus pandemic, will hold an election campaign rally in New Hampshire this weekend.



Trump will hold a 'Make America Great Again Rally' at the Portsmouth International Airport in Portsmouth at 8 p.m on July 11, the Trump Campaign announced on Sunday.



'President Trump's record-setting accomplishments in record-setting time have improved the lives of all Americans. He rebuilt, restored and renewed our great nation once, and he'll do it again,' said Hogan Gidley, Trump 2020 National Press Secretary. 'We look forward to so many freedom-loving patriots coming to the rally and celebrating America, the greatest country in the history of the world,' he said in a statement.



Different from the previous campaign rally, the organizers 'strongly' urged the attendees to wear mask.



'There will be ample access to hand sanitizer and all attendees will be provided a face mask,' they said.



This will be Trumps second election rally within three weeks.



On June 20, Trump had held his first major election rally since COVID-forced lockdown while facing set back in popularity in battleground states. But his return to election campaign proved to be a dampener with a lower-than-expected turnout.



While tens of thousands of Republican supporters were touted to gather for Trump's high-profile election campaign rally in Tulsa defying concerns of coronavirus infection, Tulsa Fire Department told media that the number of attendees was just under 6,200.



But Trump's 2020 campaign claimed that 12,000 people 'made it past protesters' and attended the rally at the Bank of Oklahoma Center.



In his Independence Day speech, Trump described the racial justice protests that raged across the country in the wake of George Floyd's death in police custody as a 'left-wing cultural revolution' that aims to rewrite U.S. history and erase its heritage.



On the other side, the pandemic has virtually suspended in-person campaigning of Trump's potential Democratic opponent Joe Biden.



