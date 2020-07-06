

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Analysts at Goldman Sachs on Monday cut the US economic growth forecast for this year to a contraction of 4.6 percent versus a 4.2 percent shrinkage predicted earlier.



'The healthy rebound in consumer services spending seen since mid-April now appears likely to stall in July and August as authorities impose further restrictions to contain the virus spread,' analysts wrote in a note.



The investment bank expects the US economy to be back on track in September.



The bank continues to be optimistic of a strong rebound next year and left the growth forecast for 2021 unchanged at 5.8 percent.



