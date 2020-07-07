

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) said that the European Commission has approved Enerzair Breezhaler as a maintenance treatment of asthma in adult patients not adequately controlled with a maintenance combination of a long-acting beta2-agonist or LABA and a high-dose of an inhaled corticosteroid or ICS who experienced one or more asthma exacerbations in the previous year.



Once-daily Enerzair Breezhaler is the first LABA/long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA)/ICS fixed-dose combination available in the EU for these patients.



The approval also includes an optional digital companion with sensor and app that provides inhalation confirmation, medication reminders and access to objective data to better support therapeutic decisions.



The EC decision is applicable to all 27 European Union member states as well as the UK, Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein.



Enerzair Breezhaler is provided in a transparent capsule that allows patients to see that they have taken their medication and will be administered via the dose-confirming Breezhaler device, which enables once-daily inhalation using a single inhaler.



The digital companion includes a sensor that attaches to the Breezhaler device and can be linked to the Propeller Health smartphone app, providing patients with inhalation confirmation, medication reminders and access to objective data that can be shared with their physician in order to help them make better therapeutic decisions.



