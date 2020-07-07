

DUNSTABLE (dpa-AFX) - Whitbread Plc (WTB.L) reported that its first quarter total sales declined 79.4%. The Group noted that the total sales decline reflects the fact that the vast majority of the UK and German estate were closed from the end of March. UK like-for-like sales were down 79.8%, for the quarter.



Alison Brittain, Whitbread PLC Chief Executive, said: 'In the UK, we currently have over 270 hotels open and expect the majority of the remainder of the estate to be open by the end of July. In Germany all of our 19 operational hotels are open, including 13 that were refurbished and rebranded as Premier Inn during the lock-down period.'



