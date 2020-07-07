

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Derwent London PLC (DLN.L), in its update on rent collection for the June quarter, said to date it has received 75% of the quarter's office rents and 70% of the portfolio's overall rent.



After adjusting for rents deferred or waived, the company has now received 93% of the office rents and 90% of rents due.



Rent free periods have been granted on 4% of total rents, mainly in the retail and hospitality sectors.



As part of the ongoing support for its occupiers, the company has waived 25% of service charges for both the March and June quarters. The cost to the Group is estimated at 4 million pounds.



The company has now received 81% of March rents (98% of rents due), with another 11% subject to agreed payment plans.



The Group has now received 86% of the March office rents (99% of office rents due), with another 11% subject to payment plans.



