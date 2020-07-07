

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RM Plc (RM.L) reported interim results for the period ended May 31, 2020, with 17% decline in revenues, and 57% drop in adjusted operating profits, largely hit by the reduction in RM Resources which saw year on year Q2 sales decline of 48%. RM Results and RM Education were down by 32% and 8% in Q2 respectively.



Adjusted earnings per share for the first half of fiscal 2020 was 3.2p, a sharp decline of 64.8% from the prior year's earnings per share of 9.1p.



Revenue for the period decreased 17% to £79.3 million from £95.5 million generated in the same period of last year, primarily hit by trading in RM Resources on the back of schools and nurseries shutting in response to COVID-19.



