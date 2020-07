SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - LG Electronics Inc. (LGEPF.OB, LGEJY.OB, LGEIY.OB, LGEAF.OB) reported that its second-quarter operating income was 493.1 billion Korean Won, representing a year-on-year decrease of 24.4%. It represented a quarter-on-quarter decrease of 54.8%.



Quarterly sales were 12.83 trillion Won, down 17.9% from last year. It represented quarter-on-quarter decrease of 12.9%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

