

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Micro Focus International plc (MCFUF.PK, MCRO.L) reported a loss before tax of $1.04 billion for the six months ended 30 April 2020 compared to a loss of $99.6 million, prior year. Loss per share from continuing operations in cents was 308.40 compared to a loss of 18.79. The Group recorded a goodwill impairment charge of $922.2 million in the period. After adopting IFRS 16, adjusted EBITDA was $552.2 million, compared to $653.2 million, previous year. Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations in cents was 72.10, down 15.7% from last year.



The Group recorded revenue of $1.45 billion in the six months ended 30 April 2020, a decline of 12.2% from prior year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de