

MONTREAL (dpa-AFX) - Bombardier Transportation has signed a four-year fleet maintenance contract with Vy Tåg AB to maintain its Night Train fleet in Sweden. The Vy Group is one of the largest transport groups in the Nordic region.



Bombardier Transportation said the service contract with Vy Tåg will run from December 2020 to December 2024. It includes regular maintenance of 12 locomotives and 75 passenger coaches, as well as periodic heavy maintenance activities such as bogie overhaul. The contract also includes an option for a further two years of services.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

