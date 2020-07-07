

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) announced it has been awarded a $450 million manufacturing and supply contract to manufacture and supply REGN-COV2 for BARDA and U.S. Department of Defense. The company said the deal supports continued manufacturing so that the product could be made available immediately in the United States if clinical trials are successful and the FDA grants Emergency Use Authorization.



REGN-COV2 is Regeneron's investigational double antibody cocktail that is currently in two Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of COVID-19 and in a Phase 3 trial for the prevention of COVID-19 infection.



Shares of Regeneron Pharma were up 3% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.



