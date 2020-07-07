

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With 359 new deaths reporting in the last 24 hours, the total COVID-19 death toll in the U.S. increased to 130306, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest update Tuesday.



The daily infection rate rose to 49,896, taking the number of coronavirus cases in the country to 2,888,729.



Texas' coronavirus hospitalizations hit new daily high of 10710 on Monday, taking the total number of COVID-19 patients in the state above 200,000.



In the wake of a massive surge in infection rate, the mayor of Miami-Dade County declared curfew. An executive order signed by Carlos A. Giménez Monday requires indoor dining at restaurants, gyms, banquet facilities and other entertainment venues to shut down from Wednesday.



Dr Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, warned that the United States was still 'knee-deep in the first wave' of the pandemic.



Following is the latest state-wise infection and casualty data of the worst-affected regions.



New York (32206 deaths, 397131 infections), New Jersey (15211 deaths, 173402 infections), Michigan (6218 deaths, 72941 infections), Massachusetts (8183 deaths, 109974 infections), Louisiana (3288 deaths, 65226 infections), Illinois (7020 deaths, 147251 infections), Pennsylvania (6753 deaths, 94403 infections), California (6373 deaths, 264681 infections), Connecticut (4335 deaths, 46717 infections), Texas (2628 deaths, 194932 infections), Georgia (2860 deaths, 95516 infections), Virginia (1853 deaths, 65748 infections), Maryland (3243 deaths, 69632 infections), Florida (3731 deaths, 200111 infections), Indiana (2693 deaths, 48201 infections), Ohio (2911 deaths, 57150 infections), Colorado (1701 deaths, 34048 infections), Minnesota (1508 deaths, 38136 infections), Arizona (1825 deaths, 98103 infections) Washington (1359 deaths, 35898 infections), North Carolina (1423 deaths, 72992 infections), Mississippi (1111 deaths, 30900 infections), Tennessee (645 deaths, 51316 infections) and Missouri (1051 deaths, 23816 infections).



