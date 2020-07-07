

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's retail sales grew in May, data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Tuesday.



The retail sales value rose a seasonally adjusted 24.3 percent month-on-month in May, after 10.7 percent decline in April amid the lockdown restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.



Sales of non-foods gained 66.3 percent monthly in May and food sales fell 1.4 percent.



On an annual basis, retail sales fell 10.5 percent in May, following a 26.7 percent decrease in the previous month.



Online sales grew 41.7 percent yearly in May, which was a record gain.



On a month-on-month basis, the retail sales volume increased 25.2 percent in May, after an 11.5 percent fall in the preceding month.



In volume terms, retail sales fell 11.9 percent year-on-year in May, following a 28.6 percent decrease in the prior month.



