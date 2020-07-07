

MEMPHIS (dpa-AFX) - LabCorp (LH) launched the LabCorp At Home COVID-19 Test Collection Service which will allow doctors to test patients for COVID-19 before surgeries and other important treatments. The service received Emergency Use Authorization by the FDA on July 1, 2020.



The service enables a doctor to directly order a LabCorp At Home COVID-19 test collection kit for their patient through a digital interface with LabCorp. The company will send the COVID-19 kit to the patient, who will perform the sample collection using a nasal swab and send it back to LabCorp via FedEx.



