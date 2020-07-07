

PENFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Paychex Inc. (PAYX) released a profit for fourth quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $220.7 million, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $230.4 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Paychex Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $220.8 million or $0.61 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.60 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.7% to $915.1 million from $980.4 million last year.



Paychex Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $220.8 Mln. vs. $228.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.61 vs. $0.63 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.60 -Revenue (Q4): $915.1 Mln vs. $980.4 Mln last year.



