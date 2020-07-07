

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK) announced Tuesday that Mitchell Harris, CEO of BNY Mellon Investment Management, which includes the Wealth and Investment Management businesses, has announced his intention to retire effective October 1, 2020.



The company has appointed Hanneke Smits to succeed Harris. Meanwhile, Catherine Keating will continue in her role as CEO of BNY Mellon Wealth Management. Both Smits and Keating will report BNY Mellon CEO Todd Gibbons and Smits will join BNY Mellon's Executive Committee.



Smits will continue as CEO of Newton until October 1 and a search is currently underway to replace her as CEO of Newton. Over the next several months, Mitchell will work closely with Hanneke and Catherine to ensure a smooth transition of leadership.



