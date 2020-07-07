

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency and activated 1,000 National Guard troops following a surge in shootings throughout the July Fourth weekend that killed five people and injured 31 others after weeks of violent crime and property destruction in Atlanta.



'Peaceful protests were hijacked by criminals with a dangerous, destructive agenda. Now, innocent Georgians are being targeted, shot, and left for dead,' Governor Kemp said in a statement.



The Republican Governor said he a declared a State of Emergency and called up the Georgia Guard to stop lawlessness and restore order in the capital city.



These measures will allow troops to protect state property and dispatch state law enforcement officers to patrol the streets, according to him. 'Enough with the tough talk. We must protect the lives and livelihoods of all Georgians,' he added.



The Georgia Guard will provide support at state buildings, including the Georgia State Capitol, Georgia Department of Public Safety Headquarters, and Governor's Mansion. The state law enforcement personnel will increase patrols on roadways and throughout communities, especially in the City of Atlanta.



The victims in Atlanta violence over the holiday weekend included an 8-year-old child, who was shot while riding in a car Saturday night.



'You shot and killed a baby. And there wasn't just one shooter, there were at least two shooters,' Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said in an emotional press conference.



'We've had over 75 shootings in the city over the past several weeks,' she told reporters.



Many other U.S. cities witnessed a series of gun violence over the July 4 weekend. Eight people, including six children, were killed in shooting incidents in New York City.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de