

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) said that it plans to open its first fulfillment center in Little Rock, Arkansas. The new fulfillment center, which is anticipated to launch in 2021, will create over 1,000 new full-time jobs.



The City of Little Rock's Board of Directors gave final approval for a sale of 80 acres at the Port of Little Rock to Amazon.com, Inc. during its meeting on April 7, 2020.



In the new 825,000 square-foot fulfillment center, Amazon employees will work alongside Amazon robotics to pick, pack and ship small items to customers such as books, electronics and toys. The site will create over 1,000 new full-time jobs. The site is anticipated to launch in 2021.



Amazon also plans a new 85,000 square-foot delivery station which is anticipated to launch in late 2020. Packages are transported to delivery stations from Amazon fulfillment and sortation centers, and then loaded into vehicles for delivery to customers. The delivery station will create hundreds of permanent, full-time and part-time jobs, the company said.



