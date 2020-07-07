

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Burberry said that it plans to create three new business units covering Ready-to-Wear, Accessories and Shoes and pool expertise within them to enhance its product focus.



Adrian Ward-Rees is re-joining Burberry to lead the Ready-to-Wear business unit. He was previously at Christian Dior where he served as Senior Vice President and Managing Director of Dior Homme for the past four years. He has also worked at Lane Crawford and in merchandising at Burberry.



Adrian will start on 20 July 2020 as senior vice president, Head of Ready-to-Wear and will be based in London. He will report to Chief Executive Officer Marco Gobbetti and will join Burberry's Executive Committee.



