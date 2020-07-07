

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended weak on Tuesday, in line with markets across Europe, as worries about prospects for a quick economic recovery increased amid a surge in new cases of coronavirus infections in the U.S. and several other parts of the world.



It is feared that the spikes in new cases of coronavirus infections might force economies to resort to another lockdown.



Following several scientists expressing concerns that the virus may be spreading through tiny particles in the air, the World Health Organization (WHO) is now reviewing a report that suggested its advice on the novel coronavirus needs updating.



The WHO said on Monday that more than a third of the world's countries feel they are likely to run short of life-saving AIDS drugs because of disruptions to supply lines and other problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.



The benchmark SMI ended with a loss of 45.42 points or 0.44% at 10,207.96, around 50 points off the day's low of 10,157.52.



Alcon declined by about 2.1%. Credit Suisse shed 1.8%, while Swiss Life Holding, Zurich Insurance Group and Swisscom lost 1 to 1.2%.



Swiss Re, UBS Group, Nestle, SGS, LafargeHolcim and Sika also closed weak. Novartis also ended weak. The drugmaker said it has received EC approval for Enerzair Breezhaler, including first digital companion (sensor and app) that can be prescribed alongside a treatment for uncontrolled asthma in EU



Richemont shares moved up 1.35% and Lonza Group gained 1.05%, while Adecco and Geberit posted modest gains.



In the midcap section, PSP Swiss Property declined 1.8%. Flughafen Zurich, Straumann Holding, Vifor Pharma and Sonova lost 1.2 to 1.3%.



Schindler moved up 3.1% and Schindler Holding gained nearly 3%, while AMS surged up 2.8%.



