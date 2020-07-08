

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Wednesday see June results for the eco watchers survey, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In May, the survey for current conditions had a score of 15.5 and the outlook was at 36.5.



Japan also will see June numbers for bank lending and May figures for current account. Bank lending is tipped to jump 7.2 percent on year after rising 4.8 percent in May. The current account is predicted to show a surplus of 1,088.2 billion yen, up from 262.7 billion yen in April.



