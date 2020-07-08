

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Mobileye, an Intel Company, and WILLER, a transportation operator in Japan, Taiwan and the Southeast Asian region, have partnered to launch an autonomous robotaxi service in Japan and markets across Southeast Asia, including Taiwan.



The companies will collaborate on the testing and deployment of autonomous transportation solutions based on Mobileye's automated vehicle technology, Intel said in statement.



The companies are seeking to commercialize self-driving taxis and autonomous on-demand shared shuttles in Japan, while leveraging each other's strengths.



Mobileye will supply autonomous vehicles integrating its self-driving system and WILLER will offer services adjusted to each region and user tastes.



Intel said that the two companies aim to begin testing robotaxis on public roads in Japan in 2021, with plans to launch fully self-driving ride-hailing and ride-sharing mobility services in 2023.



They are exploring opportunities for similar services in Taiwan and other Southeast Asian markets.



