

BONN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Post AG reported that its second-quarter preliminary group EBIT rose to 890 million euros from last year's 769 million euros.



Operating profit in Post & Parcel Germany was around 260 million euros compared to 177 million euros in the previous year.



The company decided to pay a one-time bonus of 300 euros to each of the more than 500,000 employees in appreciation for their efforts under the pandemic situation.



The one-time bonus payments totaling around 200 million euros will be paid out and accounted for as personnel expenses in the third quarter 2020.



Looking ahead for the full year 2020, the company expects reported group-EBIT to be between 3.5 billion euros and 3.8 billion euros.



The group expects an EBIT of 1.5 billion euros for Post & Parcel Germany. For its DHL divisions Deutsche Post DHL Group forecasts an EBIT between 2.8 billion euros and 3.1 billion euros for 2020.



For 2022, the group expects EBIT of more than 5.3 billion euros, the favorable case of a swift recovery of the global economy without broad setbacks in the pandemic development.



In case of a slower recovery, the group expects EBIT of around 5.1 billion euros for 2022.



The company has proposed to pay a dividend of 1.15 euros per share, unchanged versus last year.



The company will publish its financial results for the first half 2020 on August 5th.



