Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 08.07.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 632 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 593700 ISIN: DE0005937007 Ticker-Symbol: MAN 
Xetra
07.07.20
17:36 Uhr
47,450 Euro
+0,200
+0,42 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
General Standard
DAX International Mid 100
1-Jahres-Chart
MAN SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAN SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
47,15048,20007.07.
47,45047,85007.07.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MAN
MAN SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MAN SE47,450+0,42 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.