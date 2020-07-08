

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - MAN SE said that Joachim Drees will leave the Board of Management of the company by mutual consent with effect as of 15 July 2020.



Drees will also leave the Boards of Management of Traton SE and MAN Truck & Bus SE, effect on 15 July 2020.



Drees's successor as Chairman of the Boards of Management of MAN SE and MAN Truck & Bus SE and as member of the Board of Management of Traton SE will be Andreas Tostmann.



The company also said that Carsten Intra will leave the Boards of Management of MAN SE, Traton SE and MAN Truck & Bus SE with effect as of 15 July 2020. Intra will be succeeded by Martin Rabe on the Boards of Management of MAN SE and MAN Truck & Bus SE.



Andreas Renschler, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, will resign from his position on the Supervisory Board with effect as of 15 July 2020.



