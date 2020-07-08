Authority Titans: Black Belt Kimana NeilStrong Encourages Martial Artists to Invest in Their Physical Fitness

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2020 / Injuries are quite common in all forms of sports. The most common sports injuries include ankle sprains, groin pulls, hamstring strains, shin splints, shoulder injuries, and knee injuries such as ACL tears and patellofemoral syndrome. When individuals engage in various martial arts, especially those that involve high kicks and strikes, they are more prone to injuring themselves.

Kimana has observed this substantial bodily risk at an early age. As young as 11 years old, he started practicing TaeKwonDo and competed for two years. Twelve injuries and eight years later, he acquired a third-degree black belt in TaeKwonDo but noticed that the persisting martial arts injury issue has not yet been addressed. Most martial arts teachers and trainers still subscribe to traditional ideologies and conventional practices in the field. They failed to keep up with the times, thereby lessening the number of martial arts enthusiasts.

Instead of outdated principles, Kimana believes that the martial arts community should focus on implementing exercise science philosophies as preparation for practicing martial arts safely. The excellent physical condition leads to the proper execution of forms and injury prevention. He recommends a gradual increase in activity to reach a higher fitness level. It is also essential to build strength and endurance before attempting complex martial arts techniques.

To improve martial arts performance, Kimana found six key components from sports performance enhancement, which can be adapted: plyometrics, flexibility and mobility, core fitness, balance and stability, strength, and healthy joints and muscles. In creating his custom training formulas, he used the information he collected from several sources.

He majored in Exercise Science from Long Island University (Brooklyn Campus) and graduated at the top of his class. Through his major, he understood and applied several subfields of study, such as biomechanics, kinesiology, exercise physiology, and motor control. He also became a certified personal trainer and certified nutrition coach. He specializes in athletic performance enhancement (especially flexibility and jumping higher) and corrective exercise.

Being a certified personal trainer and certified nutrition coach, he is equipped with the knowledge to prepare custom meal programming and training programs according to an individual's needs. Coupled with his knowledge of nutrition, he can compute and suggest their macros and calorie intake while monitoring their progress. Also, he uses his sports performance enhancement proficiency and corrective exercise wisdom to help people jump higher, kick higher and do splits, without injuring themselves.

Adding to his credibility as a fitness advocate for martial arts, he also uses his practical experience in proving his point. After taking TaeKwonDo, he also gained an interest in athletics when he studied at Midwood High School. He was part of the track and field team and ran 800m - 1600m races and 1.5 - 3.1 miles in cross country events. Eventually, he started lifting weights and was inspired to continue when he saw the improvements in his body and sports performance.

His injuries in the knees, hamstrings, lower back, and shoulders inspired him to devise training formulas that worked for him. He firmly believes that martial artists and other individuals can use this training regimen to continue their training during their recovery and rehabilitation process.

Kimana founded APIP Martial Arts to help martial artists and enthusiasts to consider fitness in attaining their martial arts goals without hurting themselves. Visit their website or follow them on Instagram to know more about their nutritional coaching and training programs. Contact APIP Martial Arts or Kimana by emailing support@apipma.com or calling (929) 266-8187.

SOURCE: Authority Titans

