

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's unemployment rate increased slightly in June, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, reported Wednesday.



The jobless rate rose marginally to a seasonally adjusted 3.3 percent in June from 3.2 percent in May. The rate was well below economists' forecast of 3.6 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate fell to 3.2 percent in June from 3.4 percent a month ago. Economists had expected a rate of 3.4 percent.



The number of unemployed fell by 5,709 to 150,289 in June.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 24 age group, fell to 3.3 percent in June from 3.4 percent in the prior month. The youth unemployment decreased by 2.5 percent to 17,317.



