

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's trade deficit decreased in April from last year amid a fall exports and imports, data from the Statistics Austria showed on Wednesday.



The trade deficit fell to EUR 217.36 million in April from EUR 532.27 million in the same month last year.



Exports fell 22.9 percent year-on-year in April and imports declined 24.4 percent.



On a working-day adjusted basis, exports and imports fell by 22.9 percent and 25.2 percent, respectively.



The worldwide corona pandemic has hit Austrian foreign trade hard, Statistics Austria General Manager Tobias Thomas, said.



The trade with EU nations resulted in a surplus of EUR 104.23 million in April versus a deficit of EUR 709.69 million in the same month last year.



For the January to April period, exports declined 9.3 percent and imports fell 11.3 percent. The trade deficit was EUR 607.78 million.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de