

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - A measure of the public assessment of the Japanese economy rose sharply for the second straight month in June, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Monday.



The current conditions index of the Economy Watchers' Survey, which measures the current situation of the economy, increased to 38.8 in June from 15.5 in May.



The outlook index that signals future activity rose sharply to 44.0 in June from 36.5 in the previous month.



According to Economy Watchers, the severity of the coronavirus infection will remain severe but activity is picking up.



