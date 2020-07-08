

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart is planning to launch a new subscription program, Walmart+, in late July, according to a report by Recode.



The new membership program, which is likely to be direct competitor to Amazon Prime, will cost $98 per year.



Walmart+ is expected to include fuel discounts at Walmart gas stations, unlimited same-day delivery of groceries and general merchandise from Walmart Supercenters, and early access to product deals.



The members may also get a Scan & Go service that would allow shoppers to check out in Walmart stores without waiting in line.



As per the report, Walmart also plans to add video entertainment components to the program. The company is launching this week an online family entertainment program called CAMP by Walmart.



The retailer had originally planned to launch the Walmart+ in late March or April, but was delayed due to Covid-19 pandemic.



Amazon Prime membership program, which was launched in 2005, currently has more than 150 million members globally. In the U.S., Amazon Prime membership charged $119 annually, or $12.99 a month.



At present, Amazon, the largest online retailer, is valued at $1.5 trillion, significantly benefited by Prime, while Walmart, the largest brick-and-mortar retailer, is valued at $337 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

WALMART-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de