

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart Inc. (WM) has quietly entered into the health insurance business.



The retail giant confirmed on its careers website that it now has an insurance agency called 'Walmart Insurance Service LLC'. The insurance agency is looking to hire insurance agents in the greater Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas area to sell Medicare Insurance.



'We need passionate health insurance professionals to help us build this new business from the ground up and achieve our mission. Walmart Insurance Services LLC, is looking to hire several Medicare Insurance Agents to begin the first week of August 2020,' Walmart said on its website.



According to a report by MedCity News, the new business entity's name was first filed with the Arkansas Secretary of State in June.



The launch of the health insurance business highlights Walmart's expansion into the healthcare business. Walmart is looking to grab a big share in the reported $3.6 trillion health spending in the U.S. by exploiting the large customer base across it's over 4,750 stores in the U.S.



Walmart already has a deal with insurer Humana Inc. to offer co-branded Medicare drug plans.



In September 2019, Walmart opened its first-ever cost effective Health Center in Dallas, Georgia, and said it will work with local partners to provide key primary medical, dental, and behavioral health services all under one roof.



Walmart opened its third Health Center in Loganville, Georgia, in June this year. The facility also offers labs, x-ray and diagnostics, counseling, optical and hearing services. It also offer tailored wellness resources and educational programs.



