

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After showing a strong move to the upside early in the session, stocks have given back some ground over the course of the trading day on Wednesday. The major averages have pulled back well off their early highs, with the Dow and the S&P 500 briefly dipping into the red.



Currently, the major averages are all in positive territory, although the Nasdaq is outperforming its counterparts by a wide margin. While the Nasdaq is up 85.82 points or 0.8 percent at 10,429.71, the Dow is up 10.90 points or less than 0.1 percent at 25,901.08 and the S&P 500 is up 6.65 points or 0.2 percent at 3,151.97.



The early strength on Wall Street partly reflected recent upward momentum, which led to five-day winning streaks for the Nasdaq and S&P 500 before yesterday's pullback.



The tech-heavy Nasdaq reached a new record intraday high in morning trading on Tuesday before turning lower over the course of the session.



The Nasdaq is once again benefiting from strong gains by tech giants like Apple (AAPL), which is up by 1.9 percent after Deutsche Bank raised its price target on the company's stock to $400 per share from $380 per share.



Traders also generally remain optimistic about a quick economic recovery even as the U.S. continues to see record spikes in new coronavirus cases.



However, the early advance came amid relatively light trading, as a lack of major U.S. economic news keeps some traders on the sidelines.



The economic calendar remains relatively light throughout the week, although reports on weekly jobless claims and producer price inflation may attract some attention in the coming days.



The lack of conviction behind the early upward move led to the subsequent pullback, although selling pressure also remained relatively subdued.



Sector News



Despite the pullback by the broader markets, significant strength remains visible among gold stocks, with the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index up by 2.8 percent. Earlier in the session, the index reached its best intraday level in over seven years.



The continued strength among gold stocks comes amid an increase by the price of the precious metal, with gold for August delivery climbing $11.50 to $1,821.40 an ounce.



Housing stocks also continue to turn in a strong performance in mid-day trading, as reflected by the 1.9 percent jump by the Philadelphia Housing Sector Index.



Meanwhile, airline stocks have moved sharply lower over the course of the session, dragging the NYSE Arca Airline Index down by 2.1 percent.



Chemical stocks have also come under pressure, with the S&P Chemical Sector Index slumping by 1.8 percent after ending the previous session at its best closing level in almost a month.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in another mixed performance during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slid by 0.8 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index surged up by 1.7 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets all moved to the downside for the second straight day. While the French CAC 40 Index tumbled by 1.2 percent, the German DAX Index slumped by 1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.6 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries are seeing modest weakness after moving higher over the course of the previous session. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 1.1 basis points at 0.661 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

