

UNION (dpa-AFX) - Veritone, Inc. (VERI) - The artificial intelligence company jumped 13% after the bell on Wednesday after lifting its second-quarter financial outlook. Veritone now expects revenues of $13.1 million to $13.3 million and adjusted net loss of $6.0 million to $5.8 million. Previously, the company expected revenues of $11.8 million to $12.2 million and loss of $6.5 million to $6.1 million. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently estimate revenues of $11.95 million.



CynergisTek, Inc. (CTEK) - Shares of the nano-cap company surged 50% in after hours on Wednesday after CynergisTek announced renewals of two long-term, publicly held clients for information technology audit and compliance contracts.



OptiNose, Inc. (OPTN) - The specialty pharmaceutical company's stock jumped 20% in extended trading hours on Wednesday after announcing the signing of an agreement with kaléo, a pharmaceutical company dedicated to building innovative solutions for serious and life-threatening medical conditions, to co-promote XHANCE exhalation nasal spray, for the treatment of nasal polyps.



Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) - Shares of the bedding retailer tanked 7% on extended trading session Wednesday after the company reported a wider-than-expected loss for the quarter. The company reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $302.29 million or $2.44 per share, compared with a loss of $371.09 million or $2.91 per share last year. The adjusted loss was $242.83 million or $1.96 per share. Revenue declined to $1.31 billion from $2.57 billion in the year-ago quarter. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had forecast a loss of $1.22 per share on revenue of $1.39 billion. The company also said it plans to close about 200 Bed Bath & Beyond stores over the next two years.



