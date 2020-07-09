

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Consumer prices in China were up 2.7 percent on year in June, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.



That exceeded expectations for 2.5 percent and was up from 2.4 percent in May.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices were down 0.1 percent versus expectations for a flat reading following the 0.8 percent decline in the previous month.



The stats bureau also stated that producer prices tumbled 3.7 percent on year - unchanged from the previous month's reading and missing expectations for a drop of 3.2 percent.



