

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - C&C Group Plc (CCR.L), a premium drinks company, announced Thursday the appointment of David Forde as Group Chief Executive Officer. Forde, who is currently with beer and cider brands producer Heineken, will join C&C at the latest in early 2021.



Further, C&C announced the appointment of Patrick McMahon, current Group Strategy Director, as Group Chief Financial Officer with effect from July 23. He will succeed Jonathan Solesbury, who has informed the Board of his intention to step down from the Board at the AGM on July 23, and retire from the company with effect from September 1. Solesbury has served as the Group's CFO since 2017.



The Board has now requested that Stewart Gilliland continue in his role as Interim Executive Chairman until Forde joins C&C at the latest in early 2021. At that time, Gilliland will revert to the role of Non-Executive Chairman. In addition, the Board has extended Gilliland's role as Non-Executive Chairman by an additional 12 months until the AGM in 2022.



At Heineken, Forde has been Managing Director of Heineken UK for the past seven years, since 2013. He has worked with Heineken for 32 years.



Stewart Gilliland, interim Executive Chairman said, 'As we navigate the current challenges and uncertainty of COVID-19, these appointments represent an exciting new era for C&C which we believe will deliver long term value for all our stakeholders.'



