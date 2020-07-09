

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - 3i Infrastructure Plc (3IN.L), in its performance update for the period from 1 April 2020 to 30 June 2020, said that portfolio overall performed in line with expectations during the period, with minor variations from March 2020 valuation assumptions in individual assets.



The company said it remains cautious about the speed of the recovery in the market and conscious of further Covid-19 related risks.



The portfolio overall is delivering a good level of income. Total income and non-income cash was 24 million pounds in the period, comprising income of 22 million pounds and non-income cash of 2 million pounds. This compares with 22 million pounds of income and 6 million pounds of non-income cash received in the same period last year.



Payment of the final dividend for fiscal year 2020 of 4.6 pence per share will be made on 13 July 2020. The company is on track to deliver a fiscal year 2021 dividend target of 9.80 pence per share.



