

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's trade deficit widened in May, preliminary figures from the Finnish Customs showed on Thursday.



The trade deficit increased to EUR 280 million in May from EUR 15 million in the same month last year. In April, the trade surplus was EUR 185 million.



Exports declined 30.9 percent year-on-year in May and imports fell 26.3 percent.



Exports to the EU countries decreased 31.7 percent in May and imports from EU countries fell 26.4 percent. Shipments to countries outside the EU decreased 30.0 percent and imports from those countries declined 26.2 percent.



For the January-May period, the trade deficit was EUR 1.5 billion compared to a EUR 65 million shortfall registered a year ago. Exports declined 17.9 percent and imports decreased 12.7 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de