

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA):



-Earnings: -$1.71 billion in Q3 vs. $1.03 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.95 in Q3 vs. $1.13 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.72 billion or $0.83 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.17 per share -Revenue: $34.63 billion in Q3 vs. $34.59 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.65 to $4.75



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

WALGREENS-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de