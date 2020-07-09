

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's trade surplus decreased in May, amid a fall in both exports and imports, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



The trade surplus decreased to EUR 155 million in May from EUR 647 million in the same month last year.



A significant fall was observed in both directions of external trade in goods compared to last year due to the impact of COVID-19 epidemic, however its extent was lower than in April, the agency said.



Exports fell 28.9 percent year-on-year in May, following a 37.2 percent decrease in April.



Imports decreased 25.5 percent annually in May, following a 29.1 percent fall in the preceding month.



