

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's jobless rate rose in April due to the measures taken to protect the public health from the Covid-19 pandemimc, figures from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Thursday.



The jobless rate rose to 15.5 percent in April from an upwardly revised 14.5 percent in March. In the same period last year, the unemployment rate was 17.5 percent.



The number of unemployed decreased by 123,571 persons to 708,655 in April from 832,226 in the previous year.



The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 15-24 age group, rose to 33.6 percent in April from 32.7 percent in the same month last year.



The employment decreased by 52,221 to 3.85 million persons in April from 3.91 million a year ago.



