

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wednesday, new coronavirus infections in the United States spiked past 60000, the worst daily increase in the country.



With 62,425 new cases reporting in the last 24 hours, the total number of people who contacted the disease in the U.S. increased to 3055144.



829 additional deaths were reported, taking the total death toll in the country to 132309, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest update on Thursday.



Wednesday also marked the U.S., the worst-affected country, surpassing three million cases of the coronavirus. One fifth of them were reported in the last two weeks alone.



As Texas reels under pressure of surging COVID-19 cases, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner ordered the Republican Party to cancel its state convention in the city, scheduled for next week.



Texas, which fights one of the worst outbreaks in the U.S., reported nearly 9000 new cases on Wednesday.



Following is the latest state-wise infection and casualty data of the worst-affected regions.



New York (32251 deaths, 398929 infections), New Jersey (15332 deaths, 174039 infections), Michigan (6262 deaths, 74551 infections), Massachusetts (8243 deaths, 110602 infections), Louisiana (3339 deaths, 70151 infections), Illinois (7309 deaths, 150554 infections), Pennsylvania (6812 deaths, 96725 infections), California (6724 deaths, 292773 infections), Connecticut (4343 deaths, 47108 infections), Texas (2875 deaths, 224929 infections), Georgia (2922 deaths, 103890 infections), Virginia (1905 deaths, 67375 infections), Maryland (3275 deaths, 70861 infections), Florida (3889 deaths, 223783 infections), Indiana (2732 deaths, 49063 infections), Ohio (2991 deaths, 60181 infections), Colorado (1704 deaths, 35099 infections), Minnesota (1523 deaths, 39589 infections), Arizona (1963 deaths, 108614 infections) Washington (1394 deaths, 37941 infections), North Carolina (1462 deaths, 77687 infections), Mississippi (1188 deaths, 32888 infections), Tennessee (685 deaths, 55986 infections), Alabam (1058 deaths and 46962 infections) and Missouri (1069 deaths, 25590 infections).



