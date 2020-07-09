

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) said Thursday that its chief financial officer, Jim Young, will be stepping down from his role to pursue an opportunity with Indigo Ag, Inc.



Young will continue as CFO through the release of the company's fourth-quarter fiscal year 2020 earnings and will leave Broadridge on August 31, 2020.



Young has served as Broadridge's CFO since 2014, during which time the company has achieved double-digit compound annual recurring revenue growth, mid-teens adjusted earnings growth, and was added to the S&P 500.



Broadridge has named Matt Connor, Chief Financial Officer of the company's Global Technology and Operations or GTO business, as interim Chief Financial Officer until a permanent successor is named.



The company has commenced a search process for a permanent successor that will include both internal as well as external candidates, and has engaged a leading executive recruitment firm to lead this process.



Connor has been CFO of Broadridge's GTO business since 2015. He joined the company in 2007 and has held a variety of roles in finance and business unit leadership.



