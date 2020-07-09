

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of Japan downgraded economic assessment of all nine regions for the second straight time, citing the impact of the novel coronavirus, or Covid-19.



According to the latest quarterly Regional Economic Report, released on Thursday, all nine regions reported that the economic situation is worsening.



Nine regions namely Hokkaido, Tohoku, Hokuriku, Kanto-Koshinetsu, Tokai, Kinki, Chugoku, Shikoku, Kyushu- Okinawa reported that their economy had either deteriorated or had been in a severe situation.



Data came ahead of BoJ's monetary policy meeting due on July 15.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

