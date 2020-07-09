

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Coffee retail giant Starbucks is bringing back its buy-one-get-one free or BOGO deals on Thursday.



During Happy Hours, from 2 to 7 p.m., the customers will get one free drink with all handcrafted beverages, sizes grande or larger. The offer excludes a pre-bottled drink or drip coffee.



The deal reportedly is available at participating locations in the U.S. and Canada. The customers can find the offer in the inbox of Starbucks mobile app. For Starbucks Rewards members, the offer will be loaded automatically, but it is not necessary to be a rewards member to get the BOGO deal.



The Seattle-based company requests customers to use the Starbucks app to order and pay ahead, so as to reduce the interactions with employees. It also urges them to wear a mask to protect themselves and employees, as part of its policies during Covid-19 outbreak.



Starbucks' Happy Hour promotion offers the buy-one-get-one-free drink deals on select Thursdays. After a long break due to the coronavirus pandemic, Starbucks on June 18 had reintroduced BOGO deal with free drink.



Starbucks recently expanded its summer menu by adding a few cold coffee beverages and a plant-based sandwich.



The company in June had revealed its plans to close up to 400 company-owned locations in the U.S. over the next 18 months. New store openings have also resumed in the US after being temporarily paused amid the pandemic.



The company also said then that its U.S. store portfolio transformation includes the expansion of new Starbucks Pickup stores in dense markets and convenience-led enhancements in suburban areas.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

