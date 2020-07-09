

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Government launched Operation Legend in an attempt to address sudden surge of violence in many parts of the country.



The focus of the new initiative, as promised by President Donald Trump, is to increase the presence of federal law enforcement forces in cities that are plagued by recent violence.



Operation Legend will combine federal and local forces to combat the disturbing uptick in violence.



Operation Legend was launched in Kansas City, which is currently experiencing its worst homicide rate in history.



White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said the new plan was inspired by Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, who wrote to Missouri Governor Mike Parson alerting him that the City was 'at a crisis point,' and that it needs legislative action.



She said federal agents will be deployed to the city within 10 days.



Operation Legend is named after four-year-old LeGend Taliferro, who was shot and killed while sleeping early in the morning of June 29. It was the latest in a string of violence to plague Kansas City in recent weeks. It has already reached 100 homicides this year, a 40 percent increase from last year.



Announcing the launch of Operation Legend, Attorney General William P. Barr said, 'LeGend's death is a horrifying reminder that violent crime left unchecked is a threat to us all and cannot be allowed to continue.'



He has directed 100 FBI agents, U.S. Marshals, DEA agents, and ATF agents to go to Kansas City in the coming weeks to help state and local officials fight the surge of violent crime. They will be working alongside state and local law enforcement agencies.



In addition, Timothy A. Garrison, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, will be sending additional forces from his office to handle an anticipated increase in prosecutions.



Many other U.S. cities witnessed a series of gun violence over the July 4 weekend. Eight people, including six children, were killed in shooting incidents in New York City.



Atlanta witnessed a surge in shootings throughout the weekend that killed five people and injured 31 others. The victims in Atlanta violence included an 8-year-old child, who was shot while riding in a car Saturday night.



These incidents prompted Georgia Governor Brian Kemp to declare a state of emergency and activate 1,000 National Guard troops.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de