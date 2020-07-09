Die Staatsanwaltschaft in New York darf die Steuererklärungen von US-Präsident Donald Trump einsehen. Das entschied der Oberste US-Gerichtshof am Donnerstagvormittag (Ortszeit).



"Two hundred years ago, a great jurist of our Court established that no citizen, not even the President, is categorically above the common duty to produce evidence when called upon in a criminal proceeding", so das Gericht. Und weiter: "We reaffirm that principle today." Der US-Präsident hatte sich zuvor geweigert, seine finanzielle Situation offenzulegen und reagierte umgehend empört: "This is all a political prosecution", schrieb Trump auf Twitter. Das ganze Verfahren sei unfair.

